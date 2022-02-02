MINERS DESECRATING GRAVES, SAYS CHIEF

Chief Chirumanzu has accused illegal miners in his area of tampering with graves and other sacred places, and implored police to intervene.
Speaking at a meeting convened at his home, he also called
on the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to help clamp down on illegal
mining which had become rampant in the area.
The chief said the miners, most panning for gold, were also
working along river beds, which was causing siltation and soil erosion.
“The Ministry of Mines should work hand in hand with me as
the custodian of the land because people are now mining in sacred areas,” he
said.
“They are mining in areas with graves of our late fathers
and near rivers polluting the water that we drink. It is disturbing that I have
no say over that because they will be saying that they would been given the
claims by the Ministry of Mines.”
Chief Chirumhanzu said all mining activities in the area
should only be approved after consulting him, and priority for the exploitation
of local minerals should be given to residents of his chiefdom. – New Ziana
