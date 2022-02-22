MINE WORKER KILLED IN MISHAP

ONE of Blanket Mine’s employees, Andrew Clydon Phiri, died yesterday morning following an accident involving a Left-Hand Drive (LHD) loader at the mine’s underground haulages.
The Gwanda-based gold mine, announced the death of Phiri
through its parent firm, Caledonia Mining Corporation.
“It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
confirms that an accident took place on the morning of 21 February 2022 at the
Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe as a result of which one Blanket employee, Andrew
Clydon Phiri (aged 35), was killed.
“The accident involved a LHD loader in one of Blanket’s
underground haulages.
“Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of
an ongoing enquiry into this incident by the relevant authorities,” it said in
a statement.
“Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and
colleagues of the deceased.”
