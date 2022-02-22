MINE WORKER KILLED IN MISHAP

ONE of Blanket Mine’s employees, Andrew Clydon Phiri, died yesterday morning following an accident involving a Left-Hand Drive (LHD) loader at the mine’s underground haulages.

The Gwanda-based gold mine, announced the death of Phiri through its parent firm, Caledonia Mining Corporation.

“It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation plc confirms that an accident took place on the morning of 21 February 2022 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe as a result of which one Blanket employee, Andrew Clydon Phiri (aged 35), was killed.

“The accident involved a LHD loader in one of Blanket’s underground haulages.

“Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an ongoing enquiry into this incident by the relevant authorities,” it said in a statement.

“Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.”