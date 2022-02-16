MENTALLY ILL PATIENT UNTIES SELF, SMASHES BROTHER WITH SHOVEL

A 52-year-old mentally challenged man from Mberengwa allegedly fatally struck his brother with a shovel several times on the head while he was asleep.
Taimutyai Ndlovu who had both hands and feet tied up before
they retired to bed managed to untie himself and allegedly murdered his brother
Tafirei Chipwanya (65) while he was asleep.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday around 1am.
“Police are handling an investigation into a murder case
where Taimutyai Ndlovu (52) of Tasaranago Village, Chief Matevaidze in
Mberengwa allegedly killed his brother by striking him with a shovel. The
incident occurred on February 15 at about 1am,” he said.
Insp Mahoko said it was reported that, on Valentine’s Day
at about 9pm, Chipwanya retired to bed with his brother who was reported to be
suffering from a mental illness.
He said Chipwanya and Ndlovu shared the same room.
“They slept in Ndlovu’s bedroom with Ndlovu’s hands and
legs tied after he had turned violent. During the night, Ndlovu is said to have
managed to untie himself and struck Chipwanya who was asleep with a shovel
several times on the head,” said Insp Mahoko.
He said Chipwanya died on the spot and Ndlovu disappeared
from the scene.
“A report was made to the police who attended the scene and
investigations are underway.
The suspect is at large. The body was ferried to Mberengwa
mortuary awaiting post mortem,” said Insp Mahoko.
He appealed to members of the public who might have
information about the whereabouts of Ndlovu to report at any nearest police
station.
“People living with relatives suffering from mental illness
are advised to make sure they get their treatment as prescribed by their
doctors,” said Insp Mahoko. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment