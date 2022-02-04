MAN TRICKED BY TWO WOMEN, LOSES US$8 000

A bid to help two women by a 32-year-old man from Bulawayo backfired after they defrauded him of nearly US$8 000 when they gave him only US$299 after he agreed that they exchange smaller denominations for bigger denominations.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Thorngrove suburb and police have since launched a manhunt for the women.

One of them has been identified only as Mampo.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the two women approached the man from Bellevue suburb offering him big denominations in exchange for smaller denominations.

“On the 1st of February 2022 at around 10AM, the accused persons came to the complainant’s premises asking for small denominations of hard cash.

Accused counted an amount of ‘80 X US $100 notes’ and gave it to the complainant who in return gave them an amount of US$8 000 in small amounts,” said Insp Ncube.

He said it was after the two had left that he realised that they had given him US$1 notes in between two US$100 notes.

“After the accused had left, the complainant then realised that he had been given 99 x US$1 notes covered by two US$100 notes. The complainant reported the matter to the police at around 1230 hours and no arrest was made.

The total value defrauded is US$7 701 and nothing was recovered. Investigations are in progress,” said Insp Ncube.

He encouraged members of the public to be cautious when undertaking business transactions.

“The police would like to encourage members of the public never to trust anyone and to make sure they verify any business transaction before involving themselves in any deal.

We also want to appeal to anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the accused persons to report at any nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube. Chronicle