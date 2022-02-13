MAN RAPES BROTHER'S DAUGHTER, DOZES OFF

A MAN from Plumtree in Matabeleland South province has been arrested after he sneaked into his brother’s daughter’s bedroom and raped her before dozing off.
The matter came to light when the teenager girl got
pregnant. The man (32) appeared before Plumtree regional magistrate Mrs
Sithembiso Ndebele who found him guilty but the matter was postponed for
sentencing.
Prosecuting, Mr Willbrought Kennedy Muleya told the court
that sometime in October last year, at around 10pm, the man from Tshemahali
Village under Chief Masendu, Madlambuzi sneaked into the girl’s bedroom hut
where she was sleeping with her younger sister.
At first he offered the girl R50 so that he could sleep
with her but she refused and ordered him to get out of the blankets and house.
The court heard that however, the man refused to go out and pretended to be
asleep.
When he discovered that the teenager and her sister had
fallen asleep, he raped the girl without protection.
The court heard that afterwards he dozed off and only woke
up the next morning. The girl narrated what happened to her grandmother
(accused’s mother) the next morning but she also did not report the case to
police or anyone.
The court heard that on 21 December 2021, police in
Madlambuzi received a tip-off from an official from Social Welfare to the
effect that the 16-year-old girl was sexually abused by her uncle and the
investigation began but unfortunately they failed to locate the girl until on 4
January when they found her pregnant. She told the police what had happened
leading to the arrest of the uncle. Sunday News
