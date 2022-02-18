MAN DESERTS FAMILY FOR TEEN LOVER

A RUWA man is allegedly neglecting his wife and children over a 15-year-old girlfriend.

Godfrey Musiiwa (30) has also been accused of threatening to kill his wife, Febby Bonde (23).

He is also allegedly trying to push her out of their matrimonial home.

She has now approached the Harare Civil Court, seeking a protection order against him.

However, Musiiwa dismissed the allegations. “She is lying, she is the one who is violent,” he told the court.

“She destroyed property that was in our apartment that we were renting before we moved to the one we built together.

“We are already divorced. I no longer want to stay with her, she can take the house because I have moved on.”

Bonde said her husband accused her aunt of witchcraft.

“When I gave birth to my last-born child, he sent me out of the house, that is when he started seeing his fifteen-year-old girlfriend.

“I then went on to stay in Msasa because my relatives had disowned me.

“He always threatens to kill me if I go to our house.”

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire ordered Musiiwa to ensure peace prevails in the family and not to bar his wife from their matrimonial home. H Metro