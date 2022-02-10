MAN DENIES DAUGHTER, EMERGES 27 YEARS LATER FOR LOBOLA

A WOMAN from Magwegwe West suburb in Bulawayo has applied for a peace order against her former lover who is demanding lobola for a daughter he denied was his 27 years ago.
Liliyosa Dlamini said she gave birth to twins 27 years ago
after a relationship with Calvin Chimuka. Dlamini said after the birth of the
twins, her lover turned his back on her and claimed he was not the father of
the two children.
He refused to pay for the upkeep of the children.
Now one of the children is getting married and suddenly
Chimuka has had a change of heart and says the twins are his children. He wants
a share of the bride price.
But Liliyosa is against that and has barred her ex from
being part of the lobola negotiations.
In her affidavit she said: “I’m applying for a peace order
against my former lover Calvin Chimuka. 27 years ago I had two children with
him.
And he denied being the father of the children and refused
to pay for their upkeep. My father ended up staying with them at his rural
home.
Now he wants to benefit from bride price. I refused but he
comes to my house and hurls insults at me and my family members.
He even branded my child and I whores.”
In fear of being humiliated Chimuka did not attend the
court session and the presiding magistrate Ulukile Ndlovu granted Liliyosa a
peace order against him. He was ordered not to verbally abuse her and not to go
to her home. B Metro
