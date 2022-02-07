MAN DENIED SEX BY LOVER, MASTURBATES IN FRONT OF KIDS

Tambudzai Kuvengewenyu (Mai 3), a sex worker from Mucheke in Masvingo is traumatized by her boyfriend who mastu*****s in front of her three triplets doing Grade 6 each time she refuses him sex.

The matter was revealed at Masvingo Magistrates Court where Kuvengewenyu reported Shariff Dracoss (36) for breach of a peace order.

The Mirror heard that Dracoss of number 5 Robertson Street Masvingo is in the habit of visiting his girlfriend in Mucheke in broad daylight and demanding sex in front of the little girls and if that is not granted, he helps himself in their full view.

Kuvengewenyu who stays with her kids in a single room was granted a peace order against Dracoss in April last year. The order barred the latter from visiting his girlfriend but Dracoss has been breaching the order.

Kuvengewenyu told Masvingo Magistrate Grace Tupiri that she met Dracoss in 2021. She was walking in town and he approached her for a short time.

“I took him to my place of lodging in Mucheke and from that day Dracoss visits me and if I refuse sex he masturbates in front my triplets who are 12 years old,” said Kuvengewenyu.

Dracos denied the allegations and said instead it was Kuvengewenyu who visited his workplace soliciting for sex.

Magistrate Tupiri found Dracoss guilty and reserved judgement.

Tatenda Dzitiro stood for the State. Masvingo Mirror