MAN CHARGED WITH INSULTING ED

A 42-YEAR-OLD Harare man yesterday appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Clapton Redi (42) pleaded not guilty when he appeared
before magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje, who remanded him to March 2 for trial
commencement.
Allegations are that on December 14 last year, Patrick
Madiye, who is employed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as a senior
investigation officer, parked his vehicle at Tsiga Tyres along Jack Bakasa
Street, Mbare.
Madiye allegedly overheard Redi talking to one Majaya, a
Zanu PF ward chairman in Mbare, insulting the President .
Redi was asked by Majaya why he was insulting the President.
He allegedly continued to insult Mnangagwa, leading Majaya
to file a police report, which resulted in his arrest.
Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the State. Newsday
