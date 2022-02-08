MAID STEALS US$75K FROM EMPLOYER

A 34-year-old Harare maid has appeared in court on allegations of teaming up with her accomplice, a gardener to steal US$75 000 and 121 000 rands from their employer.
Taurai Shonhiwa was facing theft charges when she appeared
before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.
She was remanded out of custody to February 22.
Allegations are that sometime in January, the complainant
placed cash amounting to US$75 000 and 121 000 rand in his safe that was in the
bedroom for safe keeping.
It is alleged that Shonhiwa and Tatenda Ngirazi were not
allowed to enter the bedroom although they had access to the bedroom keys.
The court heard that during the period between January 2020
and February 2022 Shonhiwa and Ngirazi hatched a plan to steal from the
complainant and used the key to unlawfully open the bedroom door to gain entry.
They then used unknown means to open the safe and took cash
amounting US$75 000 and 121 000 rand on different occasions shared the money
and went away.
However, the accused person’s accomplice left his hat on
the scene.
It is the State’s case that on February 3, the complainant
decided to use the money from the safe and when he took the safe keys he
noticed that the keys had been tempered with and also discovered that the money
was missing.
The complainant allegedly called Ngirazi and he asked him
about the whereabouts of the missing money and he voluntarily confirmed that he
took the money and implicated Shonhiwa.
Ngirazi allegedly narrated how he shared the money with
Shonhiwa and how he used some of the money to buy a motor vehicle, a Toyota
Ipsum.
The complainant apprehended the duo and handcuffed Ngirazi
who then fled on their way to the police.
