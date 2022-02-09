KILLER SUSPECT WALKS INTO POLICETRAP

THE Highfield man, who reportedly fatally assaulted his friend following a dispute over US$60, walked into a police trap yesterday, ending his short-lived escape from justice.

H-Metro witnessed the arrest when plain-clothed detectives pounced on the suspect at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.

Cleopas Kumire (35) clashed with Wilson Chiyadzwa (44), with their fracas leading to the latter’s death.

Kumire allegedly used a log to hit his friend several times. A source said Cleopas had been in hiding out of fear.

“He said he was afraid of coming out since he was in panic and was trapped after being made to believe that there was a ‘client’ who had a car which needed some repair.

“He then proceeded to meet the ‘client’ and was arrested. Cleopas had moved away from his usual residence,” said the source.

The fatal clash occurred at Gazaland Car Park near Gore Sports Bar on January 30.

Chiyadzwa died the following day.

Harare Provincial Police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza, confirmed the alleged murder.

“We urge members of the public to avoid using violence as a way of resolving any disputes.

“Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect should report to any nearest Police station,” he said. H Metro