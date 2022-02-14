KHUPE EYES OPPOSITION COALITION

SELF-APPOINTED MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe has revealed that her party would soon announce the formation an alliance with other political parties as the country heads for the 2023 plebiscite.
This was revealed by her spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu who
told NewsDay that it was high time opposition political parties spoke with one
voice in demanding electoral reforms.
He also said that his party was running a campaign under
the theme #Beat the Pot; No Vote for Mwonzora; No Vote for Zanu PF in various
wards where by-elections would be held throughout the country.
Last month, Khupe announced that she was breaking away from
the MDC Alliance after Mwonzora announced that he was its leader and she
declared herself the MDC-T leader.
“We deliberately did not field candidates in the upcoming
by-elections because we took a principled position not to split the opposition
votes.
“We are currently running a campaign which we launched a
week ago under the theme #Beat the pot; No Vote for Mwonzora; No Vote for Zanu
PF.
“The president of the party, Khupe will soon make an announcement on who
we are urging MDC-T supporters to vote for in the by-elections because the
party is conscious that a complete boycott of the polls will give advantage to
Zanu PF,’’ Ndlovu said.
Efforts to get a comment from Mwonzora’s spokesperson Llyod
Damba were fruitless yesterday.
Meanwhile, Ndlovu also said the electoral playing field was
not level as there was unequal access to State media.
“In some areas, we have witnessed police officers
disrupting opposition activities and there is this worrying claim that Zec is
clandestinely moving voters to different polling stations. We urge all the
political parties to speak with one voice in demanding electoral reforms. In
particular, we are urging the regional bloc, Southern Africa Development
Community, to work with Zimbabwean political actors in guaranteeing a free and
fair 2023 election.” Newsday
