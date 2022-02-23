KELLY KHUMALO ANGERS CHRISTIANS

HATERS just can’t stop harrasing Kelly Khumalo.

Social media users were left upset when she recently posted a video of herself singing her gospel song, Esphambanweni, wearing just a bodysuit.

The video, shared on Facebook and Twitter, angered many Christians, who said she was dressed inappropriately for someone singing a gospel song.

In 2020, she also caused controversy by singing gospel in a skimpy outfit.

Twitter user Bishop Gesh said Kelly had defiled the gospel industry.

The user wrote: “I cannot talk about Church or abazalwane because Kelly denounced Christianity openly some time last year. Why did she do it anyway?”

Another user, Wonderful T Khumalo, wrote: “What impression did she intend to make? Is this the new gospel?”

Facebook user, Trevor Chiliza, wrote: “She never got deliverance from the power of Satan. She is lost. May God have mercy on her. She is so disgraceful.”

Christian activist Solomon Ashoms also commented, saying Kelly’s clothing was distasteful.

“I am not addressing her as a gospel singer, which she isn’t, although that brought her fame when she started. I am addressing her because she professed to be a Christian. Musicians like Kelly, although vocally gifted, must stay far away from singing gospel. The gospel is about talking the talk and walking the walk,” he said.

When asked for comment, Kelly said: “Prepare enough space in your paper because next time, I will be literally naked singing the same song, so f**k you and your haters.” Daily Sun