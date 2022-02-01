KARIBA MAN SWEPT AWAY BY FLOODS

A Kariba man was swept away while crossing the flooded Nyaodza River and his body was recovered several kilometres downstream last weekend.
At least six cars were also trapped after the Mutoranhanga
River Bridge was badly damaged, while large boulders covered the
Charara-Makande Road, cutting off Kariba and Gache Gache from the rest of the
country.
Mangura Dam in Nyaminyami Ward 9 burst its wall.
Several schools including Mamvura Machena and Mola primary
schools and Mola Youth Centre had their roofs blown off while Mola Bridge was
damaged.
Kariba district assistant development coordinator Mrs
Patience Mubango said efforts were underway to remove the boulders from the
roads and repair Mola Bridge.
“One person was swept away while trying to cross Nyaodza
River, but his body was retrieved,” said Ms Mubango.
“Mangura dam in Ward 9 burst and lost all the water while
there was a rock fall on Jonga Mountain Gache Gache Road is closed.”
Tractors have failed to remove the boulders owing to their
sizes and efforts are now being made to secure heavier equipment to remove the
rocks.
The Charara-Makande Road links rural Nyaminyami and Kariba
urban and also Hurungwe district.
It is used to transport patients and supplies to Kariba
District Hospital from Siakobvu and Mola.
The storms also left houses flooded at Marongora and
rockfalls along the Harare- Chirundu highway. Herald.
