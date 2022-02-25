JP BAND MEMBER'S WIFE ARRESTED IN ETHIOPIA FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

THE wife of a leading saxophonist has reportedly been arrested in Ethiopia on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Pamela Glenda Sithole, who is married to Stephen “Stavo Sax” Nyoni, is reported to have been caught with bags containing cocaine at the airport in the Ethiopian capital.

Stavo Sax is a member of the 3G band led by Jah Prayzah.

Sources said Sithole was set to appear in court yesterday.

“My wife has not been in Zimbabwe for two weeks. She is in South Africa and I am communicating with her daily,” said Nyoni.

Information points to Sithole having been betrayed by her friend, who was arrested in South Africa, over cocaine smuggling.

“We noticed her disappearance from all social media platforms for close to two weeks then decided to ask Stephen but he said there was poor network coverage in Ethiopia,” said the source.

“She had posted about her Ethiopian journey on her status but all of a sudden she was offline and everything was gone.

“She is a person who likes posting updates about her day-to-day activities.”

Nyoni yesterday said lawyers were being arranged for her court appearance. H Metro