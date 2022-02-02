I'M BEING VICTIMISED, SAYS KHUPE

EMBATTLED MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe yesterday angrily reacted to her recall from Parliament, and said she had written to the United Nations protesting alleged victimisation by the Executive and Legislature.
Khupe told journalists in Harare that she received her
letter of recall from Parliament on January 26.
She was recalled alongside her long-time ally and Bulawayo
legislator Nomvula Mguni.
But the former deputy prime minister said her recall was
unprocedural since Parliament was not in session, and accused government of
siding with her MDC-T rival Douglas Mwonzora in the fight for the control of the
party.
“That is unprocedural. My understanding of parliamentary
operations is that the Speaker derives his powers from the mace when he is
sitting on his chair in the House of Assembly and in the presence of sitting
MPs because the mace is the symbol of authority of the House and the Speaker.
Without the mace, the House cannot sit and pass laws,” Khupe said.
The former Makokoba legislator claimed that Justice
minister Ziyambi Ziyambi had unfairly decided to allocate funds to Mwonzora’s
party before the legitimacy of the two MDCs had been settled.
Khupe filed papers at the High Court seeking an interdict
to prohibit government from disbursing $149 850 000 due to Mwonzora’s faction
in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11] to any other
political party or person.
“At the same time, I have written to the United Nations
secretary-general HE Antonio Guterres, the UN Women executive director Dr Sima
Sami Bahous, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights HE Michelle
Bachelet, the Inter Parliamentary Union president honourable Duarte Pacheco,
the Pan-African Parliament and Madam Bineta Diop, special envoy of the
chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security so
that they see the amount of victimisation and discrimination against women by
the Executive and the Legislature,” Khupe said. Newsday
