I WILL SETTLE THE DEBT : TEARFUL WEDDING ORGANISER MAKES UP WITH GREATMAN

TEO Events and Greatman (Tongai Gwaze) have made peace after a wedding mishap that left the singer reeling from a US$2 500 debt.

A war of words erupted between the two parties, with Greatman accusing TEO Events of dishonesty in handling donated funds and goods.

However, on Wednesday they smoked the peace pipe.

“We sat down together with the family and we apologised. We suggested paying back Greatman all the remaining balance and we produced all the papers, which made it possible to account for transactions, expenses and so on,” said Matthew Mhembere of TEO Events.

“We are now in good books with Greatman and talking to each other time and again like brothers. We promised him we are not going to violate our agreement.”

Greatman confirmed the meeting was positive.

“We have made agreements and signed papers. I am sure all debts will be settled anytime soon in accordance with our agreement that came out of the meeting,” said the musician.

The engagement was also attended by representatives of the Masara (his wife’s family) and Gwaze families.

Lizzy Gwaze, Greatman’s aunt, said they expected no hiccups.

“Mhembere knelt down with tears on his face. He begged for pardon from us and promised to pay back all the money in instalments,” she said.

Clever Gwaze, better known as Baba Billy, added: “We are not going to make much of the meeting details public. However, I can confirm that we are now in agreement and payments are going to be made in instalments.” Sunday Mail