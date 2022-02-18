I HAVE KILLED A DOG : TEEN MURDERS BROTHER

Police in Nkayi have arrested a 19-year-old man for murder after he allegedly repeatedly struck his younger brother with an adze leading to his death on Valentine’s Day.

Thubelihle Kelvin Ndlovu of Ntunke village in Chief Sikhobokhobo area is suspected to be mentally challenged.

Police have identified the deceased as 17-year-old Lindokuhle Ndlovu and the two stayed at the same homestead.

Posting on its official twitter handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said Ndlovu was in police custody waiting to be taken to court for murder.

“On 14 February 2022 around 9am, a report of murder was received at ZRP Nkayi from the informant to the effect that Lindokuhle Ndlovu was struck with an adze by the accused person who is his elder brother several times on the head,” said the police.

Lindokuhle died while being rushed to Bulawayo where he was supposed to be taken to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Police said Lindokuhle was on his way home from a nearby river aboard a donkey drawn scotch-cart when he met his brother who is suspected to be mentally unstable about 120 meters away from their homestead.

“The accused person who was holding an adze struck Lindokuhle Ndlovu several times on the head for no apparent reason. The now deceased screamed and he fell from the scotch cart,” said the police.

Another teenager Mthabisi Ncube (18) rushed to the scene after hearing the noise and met the suspect who had left the scene and had a blood stained weapon in his hand.

He rushed to a nearby field where some villagers were working on their crops and they phoned the police.

The suspect left the scene and went home where he told his grandmother Ms Sibongile Ndlovu in IsiNdebele that “Hamba uyothatha inja yakho sengiyibulele (go and collect your dog, I have killed it)”.

Police attended the scene and rushed the now deceased who was unconscious, before he was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital.

He succumbed along the way and the body was taken to Inyathi District Hospital mortuary before being transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem. Chronicle