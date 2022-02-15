I DID NOT DO IT : CHIRAMBADARE DENIES SEXUALLY ABUSING BOY

FORMER Dynamos FC player Itai Stanley Chirambadare today denied allegations of sexually abusing a boy from his Mufakose-based soccer academy when his trial opened at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Chirambadare is charged with aggravated indecent assault.

Chirambadare, who is represented by lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresera, told the court that the teenage boy ceased to be a member of his club in 2020 and he never conducted training sessions because of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

He also told the court that the boy was in the habit of sexually abusing other boys and only made the report after his parents threatened to assault him.

Chirambadare appeared before regional magistrate Mr Themba Kuwanda.

Mrs Valerie Ngoma appeared for the State. Herald