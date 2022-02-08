HRE ROAD CLOSED FOR TWO DAYS FOR TWABAM VIDEO

A PART of George Silundika Avenue has been closed, for the past two days, to allow Prophet Passion Java and his Zimdancehall boys to shoot a music video.
Business came to a standstill at the corner of First Street
and George Silundika yesterday as people jostled for a piece of the action.
The video is for Uncle Epatan’s song titled ‘Kopo,’ a word
which the prophet usually uses in his conversations.
But, it was Prophet Passion, who stole the show, as he had
to be escorted by bouncers as many people asked him for handouts saying “siya
something” – the phrase popularised by Zim dancehall chanter Enzol Ishall.
A few were complaining about the legality of having to
close part of a street for two days for a video shoot.
But, the City of Harare said everything was done above
board.
Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme, yesterday said
Passion Java followed all the regulations pertaining to the closure of part of
George Silundika Avenue, to shoot the music video.
The street was packed and people and motorists were forced
to use alternative routes.
Chideme said barricading streets for video shoot purposes
was not only allowed but encouraged.
“Anyone can apply to Council if they want to close a road
for a video shoot,” he said.
“Passion Java actually did things by the book. He applied
with us and was given permission to do the video.
“We actually love the shooting of videos in the streets of
Harare because it actually promotes Brand Harare.”
In an interview with H-Metro, Passion said they were
shooting visuals of the song ‘‘Kopo’’ by Uncle Epatan featuring X-Faya.
He said the song provokes feelings of nostalgia.
“The song we are shooting here is called Kopo. We are just
trying to bring back the old days because our kids have lost the taste of what
we were when we were kids.
“That’s why in this song we are singing ‘simoreya
amhinakadeya’ because these are the songs we grew up singing and we want those
songs to remain alive in this generation and next generations.
“We basically want to bring back the old feeling so that
today’s children know the old languages like ‘kopo’ and other things too.”
The prophet said they decided to shoot the video near First
Street because they want to promote Harare.
“We decided to do the video in First Street because we want
people to feel the Harare vibe or atmosphere.
“Mostly, when people visit Harare or enter this capital
city, they pass through First Street.
“It is the heart of this capital. It is the main reason we
decided to do the shoot here.
“So, we applied and got the approval and here we are
shooting. It is also for raising our brand as Passion Java Records.”
Passion has revealed he is also helping Karoi-based chanter
X-Faya, who is featuring on Epatan’s song.
“This song has Uncle Epatan and X-Faya. X-Faya was actually
in Karoi. We had to drive there and pick him up and get a place to rent for him
and a car.
“The reason is to uplift the youths and the future
generation,” he said. H Metro
