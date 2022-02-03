HEADMISTRESS DRAGGED TO COURT OVER NUDE

IN a dramatic turn of events, the woes of a headmistress at Kumalo Primary School in Bulawayo who accidentally shared a revealing picture of her private parts on her WhatsApp status mounted after police pressed charges of peddling pornographic material against her.
Stella Mhlanga (59) from Riverside suburb has since
appeared in court facing charges of contravening Section 26 of the Censorship
and Entertainment Control Act Chapter 10:04 (Possession of prohibited
articles).
Mhlanga who is pleading not guilty is out of custody and
the matter was postponed to Friday (February 4) for continuation of trial.
Allegations against Mhlanga are that on 2 August 2021, a
tip-off was received at Provincial Victim Friendly Unit to the effect that she
had posted pornographic material on her WhatsApp status.
Mhlanga later took down the uncensored picture, but not
before some of her contacts including teachers and parents with children at her
school had saved it and forwarded it to their friends. She later posted a new
status apologising.
She wrote: “Good evening, sorry for what was posted on the
status, someone had borrowed my phone. My sincere apologies people. It’s not my
character and I don’t post such in my status. Please delete.”
The court heard that investigations were carried out by the
police leading to her arrest. Upon her arrest her cell phone Samsung N910F
Galaxy Note was also seized.
The seized cellphone was then referred to CID National
Cyber Forensics Laboratory, Bulawayo for examination.
During the forensic examinations four pornographic images
were retrieved from her phone. The nude pictures were also produced in court as
an exhibit.
The court further heard that through her action, Mhlanga is
alleged to have breached the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
has since set up a committee to investigate the matter.
Quoted by our sister paper The Sunday News Director for
Advocacy and Communication in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
Mr Taungana Ndoro said:
“We have the due processes which we have to follow in such
situations hence we have already established a committee to investigate her.
‘‘She will also say her side of the story, after which the
necessary intervention will be prescribed to her.
“However, I must say such behaviour if true is inconsistent
with such positions. Such people look after our children and must be exemplary
to the community.
“We have had other cases where parents have even decided to
take action but as a Ministry, we have our own internal way of dealing with
such matters. The findings will be made public.” B Metro
