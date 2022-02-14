HEADMASTER SACKED OVER EXAM BOOB

A PRIVATE school headmaster has been dismissed after allowing a Grade 7 pupil to sit for an examination using another pupil’s birth certificate.

Benjamin Muridzo was sacked from his job at Masuka Christian Junior and High School in Whitecliff.

The pupil is now failing to get a Form One place.

Muridzo told H-Metro he has been replaced and referred questions to the school administrator.

“I am no longer eligible to comment on that issue because I have since left the school,” said Muridzo.

“Get hold of the school administrator for more information,” he said.

School owner, identified only as Masuka, confirmed the matter but was furious with H-Metro for seeking comment from the new headmistress.

“I do not entertain the media, go and write whatever you want, “ said Masuka.

“Why did you disclose that matter to the headmistress first? “After all, this is after hours, we are closed so you better leave our place.”

The pupil’s parent, Mai Murisa, narrated her ordeal. “I asked the school to help me get my child’s results but they said they cannot help me,” she said.

“I wanted to secure a place at other schools but the discrepancy on the results slip is making it difficult.

“I need help from the Ministry of Education.”

The pupil got 25 units. H Metro