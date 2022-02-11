HE WAS STINGY : WOMAN DESERTS HUBBY, MOVES IN WITH ANOTHER MAN

A MUTARE woman revealed that she deserted her husband and moved in with a new lover due to his stinginess.
Florence Mamvura (23) described her ex-husband, Patrick
Mamvura, as a stingy man who would not spare even a single dime for their three
minor children.
“He is just stingy. He used to handle every financial
transaction when I was still with him. In fact, he would withhold money for
relish and I would wait for him to come back home late at night then start
cooking. At times, he would come around 8pm when all the children would have
retired to bed. The children would sleep on empty stomachs,” said Florence.
She was claiming US$80 maintenance for the upkeep of her
three children and stated that Patrick gets US$100 monthly as he is
self-employed.
Upon making the decision to leave Patrick, Florence said
she moved in with another man as she had nowhere else to go.
“Both my parents died when I was young. That is actually
why I married him at a young age. I would have wanted to marry when I was a bit
older, but I had no one to look after me. Patrick, however, proved to be
terrible,” claimed Florence.
She described her ex-husband as a violent man and showed
the court the scars that were inflicted on her body by Patrick.
“When we fought over his stinginess, he would bite me all
over the body and I can show this court the bite marks. He did not care whether
I was pregnant or not. Leaving him was the best decision I have ever made,” she
said.
However, Florence’s decision to move in with another man
has left Patrick doubting the paternity of their last child.
He said Florence moved in with the man after he had caught
them in his matrimonial bed stark naked.
“I never suspected that she was promiscuous, so I was
shocked when I caught her red-handed having quality time with another man in
our bedroom.
“That child she has strapped on her back today is not mine.
She moved out when she was pregnant with that child and moved in with a man who
lives just three houses from mine. That means he is the father, I am sure of
it. I can take care of the other two children that she left behind, but I will
not be forced to look after the third baby,” said Patrick.
He added: “The lover confirmed that the child is his and
said he will take care of both Florence and his child. I honestly do not
understand the reasoning behind her maintenance claim when another man is
already taking care of the child.”
Patrick offered US$10 for the upkeep of his two children
who are currently staying with his sister.
However, the court dismissed the offer.
Mr Chipato ordered Patrick to raise US$35 or the equivalent
in local currency for the upkeep of all his three children until they turn 18
years old or become self-sufficient.
“US$10 is very unreasonable and it is not in the best
interests of the children. I am here to serve the best interests of the
children. You should both contribute towards the upkeep of these children.
“You should also pay maintenance for the third child
because the mother insists that you are the father. You were husband and wife
at the time of conception, maintain that child as you await DNA tests,” ruled
Mr Chipato. Manica post
