GREATMAN : MY US$2 500 WEDDING DEBT NIGHTMARE

IT was a blockbuster wedding by any measure.
Greatman (Tongai Gwaze) and Silibaziso Masara’s marriage
ceremony held at Village Gardens had all the ingredients to make it one of the
best wedding events of the year.
Talk of world-class décor, quality entertainment, nice
food, drinks and a powerful guest list. The February 6 glitzy event, which
resembled a fashion show, attracted musicians, socialites, politicians,
businesspeople, Government officials, family and friends.
It was indeed a day to remember, not only for the couple,
but for all in attendance and those that followed proceedings on social media.
Sadly, the joy was short-lived for the newly-weds. With Valentine’s Day on
tomorrow, one would expect the couple to be still enjoying their honeymoon.
This, however, is not the case. The couple and their
families are stressed.
In fact, they are currently under siege from service providers
that are collectively demanding more than U$2 500.
But, how could Greatman be in debt when the event was
seemingly well-funded?
A war of words has since erupted, with the musician
accusing event organisers, TEO Events, of dishonesty in handling donated funds
and goods.
“TEO has failed to provide a financial statement or
receipts showing how funds were used. Up to now, I don’t even know how much
money we got from various people, including pledges and goods. We have been
kept in the dark,” fumed Greatman.
But TEO Events, which was responsible for sourcing funds
for the wedding and putting all logistics in place, denies the allegations. The
events company is famed for organising Sinikiwe Kademaunga and Reuben Zhivha’s
wedding party that went viral online.
Greatman said he started suspecting that something was not
right a few days before the wedding after TEO Events “completely” took over the
event.
“They monopolised everything! TEO directed all cash donations
to their bank accounts and mobile number(s) for mobile money transfers. Goods
were received on our behalf. We got nothing.
“What is surprising though is that there are service
providers that are yet to be paid. I am said to be in arrears of more than US$2
500. However, I know cash donations that came through on the day and before
could have easily settled the debts.”
Family spokesperson Mr Clever Gwaze, better known as Baba
Billy, was equally furious.
“I am not happy with the way this wedding was handled. TEO
Events stole from us. They took over everything and made us mere spectators of
our event. Relatives from both the groom and bride side were left with little
or no space to manoeuvre,” complained Baba Billy.
However, Matthew Mhembere of TEO Events is not taking the
accusations lightly.
He instead considers Greatman and his family ungrateful.
“They now want to ask how much money we got from donations
and pledges, yet they don’t even care about the expenses I incurred in making
the event a success. Besides, it is not my responsibility to meet their debts.
“They were all there when I paid all the wedding costs that
came under me. What else do they want? Anyway, I don’t want to talk to them
anymore. I have since blocked their numbers. I don’t wish to talk about this
subject anymore,” said Mhembere.
Debts are not the only crisis currently afflicting the
Gwaze family.
“My in-laws were disrespected. Honestly, I have never seen
a wedding event where a mother- or father-in-law queue for food. It is taboo! I
tried to have this addressed on the day, but the organisers would not listen,”
added Greatman.
His aunt, Lizzy Gwaze, was beside herself with anger.
“Right now, we are having sleepless nights over this and
many other issues that transpired on the day. It was a nice event, but I now
regret everything,” said the aunt.
She added that their in-laws — the Masara family — were not
given a platform to speak throughout the event.
“TEO Events prioritised their business associates and
friends ahead of our families’ interests. We are going to the Masara family to
plead for forgiveness since they want to take us to ‘court’ for various cultural
violations that took place during the ceremony. We are actually trying to
source some money so that we can compensate them . . . ,” she said. Sunday Mail
