GRADE 7 RESULTS : GIRLS OUTSHINE BOYS

Grade Seven results are out and were opened for online viewing yesterday, with Form One selection being done next week and classes starting on Monday, February 14.
This is just a week after almost all the other classes
start, with only lower sixth classes delayed until O-level results are out.
Heads can collect results from regional offices on Monday
and Form One enrolment will be done of the e-map platform.
Those seeking boarding and day places should register next
week between Monday and Friday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr
Evelyn Ndlovu said in a statement yesterday.
These latest Grade Seven examinations showed an improvement
in the pass rate to 41,13 percent from the 37,11 percent with girls hitting
44,55 percent compared to the boys 37,48 percent and most candidates with
special needs doing better.
Minister Ndlovu said, in the statement read on her behalf
by read by Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela, that parents and guardians
who had indicated their wish to enrol their children for boarding places should
do so between Monday and Friday next week on the e-map platform, enabling heads
of boarding schools to start selecting their Form One pupils.
“Kindly note that the application website is still open for
applications and will remain open until the end of the selection period
February 11. Parents and guardians should constantly check the application
status of their children. The heads of schools will communicate with parents
and guardians once their children are selected.
“Parents and guardians are urged to use the five days to
enrol their children. Similarly, the enrolment for day scholars will be done
during the same period. This process will enable both day and boarders to join
the rest of the learners on February 14, 2022,” she said.
Minister Ndlovu said the school calendar for the rest of
the classes for the year remains unchanged and no school should deviate from
it, with the first term starting on February 7 ending 7 April, term 2 running
from May 3 to August 4, and the third term from September 5 to December 8.
The opening date for the start of lower six enrolments will
be prescribed by the Permanent Secretary immediately after the release of the
2021 Ordinary examination level results, she said.
Minister Ndlovu said the Government will continue to
support schools with basic personal protective equipment in a bid to enhance
the prevention and management of Covid-19 as well as control its spread not
only in schools but among the citizens and the nation at large.
“In light of this, all eligible 16 and 17 years old
learners are urged to join the nation’s efforts to continue fighting the
pandemic through taking advantage of the Government’s free vaccination
programme. Let us turn our schools into Covid-19 free zones.
“The Ministry advises that the wearing of face masks and
washing as well as physical distancing are a must in the fight against Covid-19
at all our schools and learning centres to ensure a safe learning environment
for our learners as well as to assure us of uninterrupted and accelerated
implementation of teaching and learning activities,” she said.
Minister Ndlovu said the ministry remains committed to the
provision of quality, affordable, accessible, relevant, equitable, inclusive,
and wholesome education for all Zimbabweans.
Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje heads of
Schools will be able to collect the results from their regional offices on
Monday.
He noted that the results for last year, as was the case
with the results for 2020, were later than usual because on both years the
examinations were moved from October to December as part of efforts to minimise
the disruptions to the school calendar caused by Covid-19 lockdowns.
“The 2021 Grade 7 Examination session recorded a national
pass rate of 41,13 percent. This is an increase of 4,02 percent in candidates’
performance from last year’s pass rate of 37,11 percent.”
According to Zimsec girls passed with a 44,55 percent
compared to boys 37,48 percent.
Prof Mwenje said the improvement in candidates’ performance
can be attributed to factors including Government’s interventions that led to
increased learning time by pupils through the use of alternative teaching and
learning strategies.
Prof Mwenje said 325 573 (51,31 percent girls and 48, 68 percent
boys) sat for the 2021 exam a 0,6 percent decrease from 327 559 in 2020 with
their research attributing factors as economic hardships largely induced by the
Covid-19 pandemic, learner dropout as a result of pregnancies and early
marriages.
He said other factors included the introduction of
continuous assessment learning activities, which was not initially positively
received by some candidates.
Prof Mwenje said indigenous languages recorded higher pass
rates compared to all other subjects as was the case in 2019 and 2020.
“A total of 379 candidates with special needs sat for a
range of subjects from 5 to 6. Of these 248 wrote 6 subjects and 136 passed 6
subjects yielding an overall percentage pass rate of 54,88,” he said.
Prof Mwenje said there was general improvement performance
by special needs candidates, with those with hard of hearing recording 23,13
percent pass, up from 11,43 percent in 2020.
“Enlarged print candidates recorded 54,84 as compared to
43,86 percent in 2020 and those physically impaired recorded 32,5 percent as
compared to 13,53 percent in 2020.”
“The visually-impaired candidates (Braille), recorded a
decrease in pass rate, from 50 percent in 2020 to 37,1 percent in 2021,” he
said. Herald
