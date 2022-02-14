FRAUD SUSPECT COLLAPSES IN COURT

THERE was drama in court over the weekend when a suspected fraudster collapsed after he was remanded in custody to today for bail consideration.
The suspect, Jonathan Chirawo, who has been on the run
since last year, collapsed after Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, advised she
would entertain his bail application today because of time constraints.
He was taken outside court for attention from the Prisons
and Correctional Service officers. The complainant is Musorowegomo Mukosi, who
is a journalist, farmer and miner who stays in Marondera.
Chirawo is an approved prospector, whose operations are
regulated by the Mines and Minerals Act, and he assists miners in identifying
and pegging open spaces and registration of blocks.
Allegations are that in January last year Mukosi was
looking for someone to assist him to register three blocks of mines in
Ossining.
He went to the Manicaland Mines office where he approached
Chirawo who offered his services.
It is alleged that in May 2021, the two met at Chirawo’s
offices and he confirmed he was a registered prospector and demanded US$300 per
block and a deposit of US$100 was made.
The duo agreed the balance would be settled when the
certificate of registration was issued. The court heard that when Chirawo
visited the blocks, he further demanded US$1 500, alleging that it was for the
purpose of registering the blocks with the Ministry.
It is alleged Chirawo sent Tinashe Namani, his co accused,
who has already appeared in court on the same charge, to collect the US$1 500
from Mukosi. Mukosi handed over the money.
Chirawo then called Mukosi and advised him that the
certificate of registration would be out in a few days.
However, he soon became evasive and Mukosi went to the
Mines Officer where he was told Chirawo had not paid any money. H Metro
