FOUR ZINWA WORKERS NABBED FOR BRIBERY

FOUR Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) employees have been arrested in Karoi on allegations of taking bribes from members of the public.
The arrest comes after recent reports that some of the
workers had been demanding bribes from residents to facilitate the installation
of prepaid water meters, which are availed by the authority for free.
This then resulted in ZINWA launching investigations which
confirmed the occurrence of unprofessional behaviour by some of its employees.
The four arrested are Tembenuka Kurasi (52), Paul Zvidzai
(42), William Mudzipurwa (42) and Tsambadzai Mutsenura (45).
They are being charged with criminal abuse of office and
are expected in court to answer to the charges. In one of the incidents, the
workers took about US$60 from one person and another US$80 from another
complainant. They are also accused of taking US$165, US$50 and another US$50
from three other people in Karoi.
In a statement, ZINWA corporate communications and
marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga confirmed the developments.
“Following allegations of ZINWA employees taking bribes
from clients for the installation of prepaid water meters in Karoi and the
subsequent assurance by the authority to get to the bottom of the matter; ZINWA
wishes to advise stakeholders and clients that it launched investigations which
have confirmed the occurrence of some unprofessional behaviour by some of its
employees in Karoi,” she said.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the four were still assisting police with investigations.
“They are still in custody and investigations are in
progress,” he said.
Recently, Zimbabwe National Organisation of Association of
Residents Trust (ZNOART) executive member, Mr Liberty Chitiya, raised a red
flag on the behaviour of the ZINWA workers. Herald
