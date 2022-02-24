FIFA SUSPENDS ZIMBABWE

Fifa have suspended Zifa from all international football activities with immediate effect, citing flagrant violation of its Statutes, particularly Article 14 (Paragraph 1i) and Article 16 (Paragraph 1) after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zifa executive committee late last year.

In her letter confirming the suspension, Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura said the suspension will remain in force until the Felton Kamambo-led board is allowed to return to office without any conditions and that the SRC should immediately repeal a number of decisions it had taken against Zifa and its officials.

“Therefore, on the basis of Article 14 (paragraphs 1i and 3) of the Fifa Statutes — as well as Article 16 (Paragraph 1), under which the Fifa Council may, without a vote of the Congress, temporarily suspend with immediate effect a member association that seriously violates its obligations — the Fifa Council decided to suspend Zifa with immediate effect due to flagrant violations of the Fifa Statutes.

Furthermore, and without prejudice to the ongoing investigations into the allegations of sexual harassment and bribery, the Fifa Council decided that the lifting of the suspension be subject to the following conditions:

λ The repeal of the SRC decision of 26 November 2020 suspending the Zifa General Secretary

λ The repeal of the SRC decision of 16 November 2021 suspending the Zifa Board.

The repeal of the SRC decision of 17 December 2021 setting up the restructuring committee.

λ Fifa’s receipt of confirmation from Zifa and its management, led by President Felton Kamambo and General Secretary Joseph Mamutse, that Zifa and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control.

λ The withdrawal of the SRC’s legal complaint against the Zifa President, three other Zifa Board members and the General Secretary regarding alleged misuse of the Zifa letterheads.

Consequently, and in accordance with Article 13 of the Fifa Statutes, Zifa loses all its membership rights as of 24 February 2022 until further notice.

Zifa representatives and club teams are therefore, no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.

This also means that neither the Zifa nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from Fifa and/or Caf,” wrote the Fifa secretary-general.

She said while Zifa remained suspended, in line with its zero tolerance policy towards corruption, sexual abuse and any other unethical conduct, Fifa remained fully committed to co-operating with any ongoing investigations.

“Finally, notwithstanding this suspension imposed on Zifa and in line with Fifa zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, sexual abuse and any other unethical conduct, Fifa reiterates its commitment to co-operating with any ongoing investigations regarding alleged sexual harassment and bribery by Zifa officials.

Fifa will therefore remain at the disposal of the national authorities and plaintiffs with respect to the above during the suspension period,” wrote Fatma. Herald