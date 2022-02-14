ED HEADS TO BRUSSELS

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to leave the country today for Brussels, Belgium, for the EU/AU summit as he bolsters the country’s re-engagement and engagement initiative that has seen Zimbabwe’s relations with former hostile nations improving.
Scores of leaders from the European Union and African Union
are expected to attend the key meeting where world leaders exchange ideas and
forge deals.
THE 6th AU-EU summit will be held on February 17 and 18.
In a statement, the EU said the summit presents a “unique
opportunity to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership
with the highest political involvement and based on trust and a clear
understanding of mutual interests”.
“The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe investment
package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the
current health crisis,” part of the agenda says.
At the meeting peace and security issues are expected to
feature prominently especially as there are threats of destabilisation on both
continents.
There will be a series of thematic meetings that will
discuss topics that include growth financing, health systems, and vaccine
production, agriculture and sustainable development, education, culture and
vocational training, migration and mobility, private sector support, and
economic integration.
EU and AU Heads of State will be participating in the
roundtables, together with a selected group of external guests who are experts
in their respective fields.
“A joint declaration on a joint vision for 2030 is expected
to be adopted by the participants.”
Coming on the backdrop of a hugely successful trip to
Glasgow Scotland for the COP26 meeting that was held last year, the visit to
Belgium where the EU parliament is located is yet another breakthrough for
Zimbabwe, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa who has made
re-engagement one of his administration’s key policies. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment