DRUGGIE THREATENS TO BURN DOWN WIFE'S HOUSE

A DOMBOSHAVA man is alleged to have threatened to burn his wife’s house after she stopped him from selling household property to raise money to buy drugs.
Wilson Saguma (32) wanted to sell the property to buy
himself drugs. Brenda Mkuwevhwa (36) then approached the Harare Civil Court
seeking a protection order against Wilson.
Brenda said Wilson sold some of their household property to
buy drugs. Wilson denied the allegations.
“We agreed to sell property so that we can start a
business. I don’t refuse the protection order,” he said.
Brenda said Wilson threatened to commit suicide several
times and now he wanted to kill the whole family.
“I no longer want him at my residence as l am the owner of
the house. He has abused me for over six years we have stayed together; the
other time he wanted to stab me with a knife before l managed to escape.
“So, last week, l stopped him in his bid to sell more
property that is when he brought petrol, threatening to kill everyone in the
house.
“He always says l am going to die in his hands,” said
Brenda. Magistrate Sharon Mashavire told Wilson that if he pretended to be
insane he would be taken to Chikurubi.
“If you pretend to be mad we will send you to the Chikurubi
psychiatric,” she said.
The court granted Brenda a protection order.
Wilson was ordered to move away from the house as well as
not to abuse Brenda in any form. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment