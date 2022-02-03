DRUGGIE THREATENS TO BURN DOWN WIFE'S HOUSE

A DOMBOSHAVA man is alleged to have threatened to burn his wife’s house after she stopped him from selling household property to raise money to buy drugs.

Wilson Saguma (32) wanted to sell the property to buy himself drugs. Brenda Mkuwevhwa (36) then approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against Wilson.

Brenda said Wilson sold some of their household property to buy drugs. Wilson denied the allegations.

“We agreed to sell property so that we can start a business. I don’t refuse the protection order,” he said.

Brenda said Wilson threatened to commit suicide several times and now he wanted to kill the whole family.

“I no longer want him at my residence as l am the owner of the house. He has abused me for over six years we have stayed together; the other time he wanted to stab me with a knife before l managed to escape.

“So, last week, l stopped him in his bid to sell more property that is when he brought petrol, threatening to kill everyone in the house.

“He always says l am going to die in his hands,” said Brenda. Magistrate Sharon Mashavire told Wilson that if he pretended to be insane he would be taken to Chikurubi.

“If you pretend to be mad we will send you to the Chikurubi psychiatric,” she said.

The court granted Brenda a protection order.

Wilson was ordered to move away from the house as well as not to abuse Brenda in any form. H Metro