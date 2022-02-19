DOUBLE CANDIDATE BOYCOTTS CONFIRMATION MEETING

Moyo One of the two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring candidates for ward 26, Alderman Norman Hlabano boycotted for the fourth time a candidate confirmation process, Friday, with some party officials pushing for his rival Mpumelelo Moyo to be endorsed as the sole candidate.

Hlabano and Moyo both successfully filed their papers at the Nomination Court last month.

The former was the councillor before he was recalled together with seven other Bulawayo councillors in September 2020.

The opposition party has been holding meetings to select one candidate to represent the party in the mini polls.

The latest confirmation meeting was presided over by Mqabuko Ndlovu who was standing in for the national organizing secretary, Amos Chibaya.

“This is the fourth meeting we are holding in the ward and the former Alderman Norman Hlabano has never attended all those meetings, we don’t know what is happening,” said Beauty Thebe Organising Secretary CCC, Nketa District Women Assembly.

She said during the second meeting Hlabano disappeared during the process.

Nketa Constituency CCC Provincial member, Phumulani Sibanda said the community has thrown its weight behind Moyo.

“This is the fourth time we are here while Hlabano is not turning up and the party members want Mpumelelo Moyo as the candidate.”

Moyo refused to comment saying he was not authorized to speak with the media.

Alderman Hlabano vowed not to participate in the confirmation meetings.

“This is a wild cat idea meeting, so this one we are not associated with it, it the same as when a father says something and you defy the father’s decision, our President had made a decision,” said Hlabano.

“We are not participating and we will never participate, we made that decision to not participate because we can not go back to grade one when we are in form 6.” CITE