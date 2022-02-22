DOOR TO DOOR CAMPAIGN : ASPIRING CHAMISA COUNCILLORS ARRESTED

POLICE in Mutare on Monday arrested two aspiring Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors as they were conducting a door-to-door campaign.
Aspiring wards 5 and 4 councillors Simon Mapuwire and Edson
Kalulu were arrested in Sakubva high-density suburb while conducting a
door-to-door campaign in their wards.
They are among the seven councillors who were recalled last
year by the MDC Alliance led by Douglas Mwonzora.
CCC Manicaland spokesperson David Panganai confirmed the
arrests.
“Police arrested our members claiming they were not informed
about the door-to-door campaign.
They were detained at Chisamba Police Station in Sakubva
for several hours. They were only released at around 6pm without charge,” he
said.
Acting Manicaland police spokesperson assistant Inspector
Wiseman Chinyoka said he had not received the report.
In an unrelated case, CCC vice-presidents Tendai Biti and
Lynnette Karenyi-Kore were yesterday further remanded by a Harare magistrate in
a case where they face a charge of violating COVID-19 regulations.
Biti and Karenyi-Kore are being charged alongside deputy
secretary-general David Chimhini, secretary for mobilisation and women affairs
Vongai Tome, deputy secretary for corporate affairs Lovemore Chinoputsa and
Gladys Hlatywayo, who is the secretary for international affairs.
The CCC members, who are represented by Alec Muchadehama,
had filed an application for exception to the charges, but magistrate Vongai
Muchuchuti-Guwuriro dismissed it saying their application for review was not
yet ready.
Allegations were that on June 5, 2020, police received
information that the then MDC Alliance leaders were gathered outside Morgan
Richard Tsvangirai House in Harare in contravention of Statutory Instrument 83
of 2020, which prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people.
It was alleged that they were planning to stage an
unsanctioned demonstration.
The State alleges that police reacted swiftly and went to
the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street, where a number of the
opposition party supporters were already gathered, leading to their arrest.

