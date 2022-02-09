DITCHED SMALL HOUSE THREATENS TO KILL ZANU PF BIGWIG

ZANU PF Makoni district committee chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa’s extramarital affair has turned nasty with an ex-girlfriend now threatening to kill him for ending the relationship.

Nyakuedzwa has approached Rusape Magistrates Court seeking a peace order against Tariro Faith Mhondiwa.

Nyakuedzwa is husband to the provincial women’s boss Happiness Nyakuedzwa.

In his founding affidavit dated February 7, Nyakuedzwa cited Mhondiwa as the respondent.

“I am a married man with children residing at Forkington Farm, Headlands. I was involved in an extramarital affair with the respondent and I would constantly visit her place of residence,” the affidavit read.

“As time went on, the respondent and I started having problems and I tried to end the relationship. Sometime last year when I went to her house, she (Mhondiwa) locked me inside for four hours against my will while she went away.

“When I stopped going to her home, she was incessantly calling me and texting threatening to shoot me and send people to kill me. On another occasion, the respondent threw a water glass at me and I was hit on the head,” Nyakuedzwa said.

“I am now in fear for my life and I am constantly under stress as the respondent calls me and at times texts me using new numbers and blocked numbers. The respondent, through her harassment and violent tendencies, has torn the fabric in my life causing me great fear and worry.”

Nyakuedzwa confirmed the matter when contacted for comment.

“It’s now water under the bridge, the matter is no longer going to court, if you want you can write, but there is no longer a story,” he said

Nyakuedzwa narrowly lost the Manicaland provincial chairmanship post to Mike Madiro. Newsday