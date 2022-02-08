COVID-19 KILLS THREE MORE IN ZIM

THREE more people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe while 151 tested positive during the past 24 hours, statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show.

The three deaths were recorded in Bulawayo (2) and Manicaland provinces.

According to the Ministry’s daily situational report, the seven-day rolling average for new cases has fallen to 133 from 141.

“A total of 151 new cases and three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Zimbabwe. As of Monday, Zimbabwe had recorded 230 603 cumulative Covid-19 cases, which include 221 774 recoveries and 5 366 deaths,” read the report.

“In terms of vaccination update, 2 520 people received their 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 4 294 174. Another 2 902 received their 2nd dose bringing the cumulative for the 2nd dose to 3 323 564 while 1 111 people received their 3rd dose bringing the cumulative for 3rd dose to 69 361.” Chronicle