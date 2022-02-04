COPS DISRUPT CHAMISA SUPPORTERS VOTER REGISTRATION CAMPAIGN

POLICE in Bulawayo yesterday reportedly disrupted a voter registration campaign exercise conducted by Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party supporters.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said police claimed that the exercise, which was being carried out at the party offices, was not sanctioned.

“It is shameful behaviour which we are experiencing under the police. We started the meeting at 9am and the police dispersed us. Some of our members were made to answer questions as to why we were meeting and they dispersed us,” Chirowodza said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said he was unaware of the incident.

“I have not received such a report,’’ Ncube said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is conducting a countrywide voter registration blitz in preparation for next year’s harmonised elections, Zec says it is targeting one million new votes. Newsday