CONVICTED EX PERM SEC : I WILL PAY BACK THE MONEY

FORMER permanent secretary in the Ministry of Mines Francis Gudyanga, who was convicted of defrauding Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) of US$29 000 after claiming sitting allowances of a dissolved board in 2013, has expressed his willingness to pay back the money he squandered.

Gudyanga expressed his willingness to restitute the money to MMCZ in his written mitigation submissions prepared by lawyer Mr Norman Mugiya.

He asked the court to allow him time to pay back the money coupled with a fine as punishment for his misdeeds.

Gudyanga is expected to be back in court on Friday for sentencing. Herald