CHIBAYA ABUSED FUNDS : RIVALS

Two aspiring Members of the National Assembly for Mkoba in Gweru, Midlands province have accused their rival, recalled former legislator Amos Chibaya of the Citizens Convergence for Change, who is seeking re-election, of not doing anything for the constituency during his long tenure and called for an investigation into how he handled the Constituency Development Fund.

Chibaya was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora MDC-T in June 2020 for remaining loyal to Nelson Chamisa after the Supreme Court conferred legitimacy to the opposition party then led by Dr Thokozani Khupe.

Speaking during a dialogue for aspiring MPs which the Gweru Residents Association organised, two of the aspirants who successfully submitted nomination papers to contest in the March 26 by-elections said Chibaya had not done anything for constituency since 2003 when he was first elected.

Chibaya, who will battle it out with ruling Zanu PF aspiring candidate William Gondo Albert Chadoka of the MDC Alliance and Malvern Zihapa of the little known Federation of African States, refused to take part in the dialogue.

Gondo’s manager Anesu Marima said an investigation into how the CDF for Mkoba was being handled should be carried out.

“It is highly unfortunate that as a community or rather, as politicians, we were failing to field candidates that could beat the former MP,” he said.

“That being the case, he (Chibaya) personalized the constituency so much that funds and other developmental programmes would be directed to benefit him and his inner circle.

“Defrauding the government is a criminal offence and must be investigated in the case of Mkoba and if found guilty, the MP and the handful of beneficiaries must be brought to book,” Marima said.

He said Gondo’s priority would be to engage stakeholders on water, roads, projects for youths as well as championing the formalisation of the informal sector.

MDC-Alliance candidate Albert Chadoka referred to Gweru Urban legislator Brian Dube who he said had managed to improve health and education services in his constituency, while Chibaya had nothing to show besides an incomplete library which was started more than 10 years ago.

He said Dube refurbished Ivene Clinic in Ward 3, and turned Pfende Clubhouse into a clinic using CDF. Dube also constructed a science laboratory at Ascot High School.

“Brian Dube is in his third year as an MP but he has already done two clinics in his constituency. We (Mkoba) have had one MP since 2003 and I am sorry to say we have not seen anything he has done to improve schools and clinics.

“A survey I did shows that 30 to 40 percent of schools here have broken windows which will result in children suffering from weather effects like cold or rain thereby affecting their concentration. A third of CDF could end that problem,” he said.

“There is no transparency like what is being done in Gweru Urban, where a committee runs the fund in consultation with the public. We were not even aware that the CDF can be accessed every year,” he said.

Chadoka questioned the logic behind constructing a library at a shopping centre near beer halls from where a lot of noise came from. – New Ziana