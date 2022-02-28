CHAMISA BANS HERALD, ZBC JOURNOS FROM HIS RALLIES

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has barred journalists perceived to be working with the ruling party Zanu PF from his rallies.
The opposition leader, who has made incendiary remarks at
his rallies, shocked many in the media fraternity when he said his party will
limit access to its rallies.
This is in stark contrast to what he purportedly stands,
for as journalists world over usually have unfettered access to political
activities.
“We will limit access to our venues to those who are
genuine journalists, who are not working for Zanu (PF) and we know it,” said Mr
Chamisa in apparent reference to the State ran news stables which he has always
railed against. Herald
Chamisa press conference;— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) February 28, 2022
- CCC will now only allow genuine journalists at rallies not those working for Zanu pic.twitter.com/sl8M5OYqcH
