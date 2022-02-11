CCC ACTIVIST SKIPS BAIL, SEEKS VIRTUAL TRIAL

CITIZENS’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Netsai Marova, who is believed to have skipped the border, has requested Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to set up a virtual court trial after a Harare magistrate issued an arrest warrant for her.
Marova is jointly charged with two other CCC activists
Joanna Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri for allegedly faking their abductions in
2020.
The trio was initially arrested for protesting what they
saw as the authorities’ failure to provide social protection during COVID-19
lockdowns in Zimbabwe.
They were later arrested for faking their abductions.
Marova said she was not on the run, but wanted a virtual
trial to clear her name while pursuing her academic studies.
“Firstly, it should be known that I did not abscond any
court. Despite charges being levelled against me, the fabric of my social life
must still be maintained. The oppressive bail conditions were making it
difficult and all attempts to have them relaxed to enable me to proceed with my
academic pursuits failed,” Marova told NewsDay Weekender from her undisclosed
hideout.
The trial against me can still proceed as the law allows
virtual court sittings and indeed Minister Ziyambi alludes to these. If he is
sincere, he could arrange for these virtual sittings in my case and I will
gladly attend.
“On completion of my studies, I am determined to return
home and have my name cleared and continue with my life. Regrettably, the
conditions imposed by the State made it impossible for me to continue with my
life while answering to their malicious charges at the same time.”
Ziyambi, while presenting a statement during a United
Nations Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review in Geneva recently,
accused Marova and her co-accused of faking their disappearance to tarnish the
image of government.
But Marova said: “Their express denials of the enforced
disappearances and their bid to accuse me of false abduction is, in fact, one
of the key features that constitute the crime of enforced disappearance.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment