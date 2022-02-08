BOY KILLED BY HOOKER AFTER HE REFUSED TO PAY FOR SEX

A 14-year-old boy from Nyameni in Marondera was allegedly murdered by a suspected commercial sex worker aged 17 for refusing to pay US$5 for her sexual services.
Tavonga Jeche was found dead in his parents’ bedroom on
February 5, around 4 pm with his hands tied from the back while his legs were
bound by a white shirt.
Police have since arrested the woman popularly known as
Wasu in her circles in connection with the murder.
Allegations are that Jeche hired the woman on February 4
for the night and the two proceeded to the deceased’s home.
It is alleged that Jeche’s mother had gone to a church
gathering out of Marondera.
Reports suggest that after refusing to pay for the
services, Jeche then pushed the woman outside in an attempt to get rid of her.
It is reported that the hooker then grabbed an iron bar
outside, broke the door to gain entry back into the house. She then hit the boy
in the head, legs and on the back, resulting in his death . Herald
