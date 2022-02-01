BON MARCHE FLOODED

A LOCAL supermarket in Avondale was on Saturday flooded by water leaking through its roof following heavy rains.

A number of items were soaked and destroyed at the supermarket.

When H-Metro visited the premises, the roof had been repaired. Workers at the supermarket confirmed the leakage while the branch manager denied the incident. Staff members could not reveal the extent of the damage.

“It happened on Saturday after work, so we do not know the actual extent of the problem,” said one of the workers.

Another worker said some baby products were damaged but have since been replaced.

“All the baby products on that corner were damaged.” H Metro