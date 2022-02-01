BON MARCHE FLOODED

A LOCAL supermarket in Avondale was on Saturday flooded by water leaking through its roof following heavy rains.
A number of items were soaked and destroyed at the
supermarket.
When H-Metro visited the premises, the roof had been
repaired. Workers at the supermarket confirmed the leakage while the branch
manager denied the incident. Staff members could not reveal the extent of the
damage.
“It happened on Saturday after work, so we do not know the
actual extent of the problem,” said one of the workers.
Another worker said some baby products were damaged but
have since been replaced.
“All the baby products on that corner were damaged.” H Metro
