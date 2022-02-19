BITI'S CLERK REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A legal clerk at Tendai Biti Law chambers who is facing fresh two counts of fraud will spend the weekend behind bars awaiting his bail application on Tuesday.
Constantine Chaza (53) was facing allegations of fraud when
he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda.
On the first count it is alleged that on Fabruary 26, 2020
and at the High Court of Zimbabwe in Harare, the accused person made a
misrepresentation to the court by tendering a fake special power of attorney
from Eliot Rogers in the matter in which the complainant Tendai Mashamhanda was
the other party.
The court acted upon the misrepresentation and allowed the
accused to file the papers.
The matter came to light when complainant managed to
contact Eliot Rogers in the United Kingdom who denied giving accused the said
special power of attorney and the matter was reported to the police.
The special power of attorney tendered by accused was
subjected to CID forensic laboratory for analysis together with other documents
where Eliot Rogers signed and it was discovered that the documents were not
signed.
It is alleged that both the special power of attorney and
the report by the forensic expert will be tendered before the court as
exhibits. Evidence can be led from witnesses of the prosecution.
On the second count, it is alleged that on October 18, 2021
and at High Court of Zimbabwe in Harare, Chaza tendered a fake special power of
attorney allegedly from Eliot Rogers in the document record HC 5633/2021.
It is alleged that the matter came to light when the
complainant noted that the signature on the special power of attorney dated
September 27, 2015 was different from the signature by Rogers on an affidavit done on October 7,
2014 and a report was made to the police.
Investigations revealed that the two signatures on the said
documents were not authored by the same person.
It is further alleged that the special powers of attorney
and expert report can be tendered before the court as exhibits.
Chaza was arrested
on February 17, 2022 at the High Court of Zimbabwe in Harare.
The complainant in this matter is Piwayi Chiutsi.
Chaza is currently on $5 000 bail on perjury charges after
filing a false statement under oath at the High Court. Herald
