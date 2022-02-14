BITI QUESTIONED, RELEASED

Contrary to social media reports, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) co-vice president Mr Tendai Biti has not been arrested, but was only questioned by police before being released.
Informed sources told The Herald that there was a slight
misunderstanding between Mr Biti and the police, a stand-off that has since
been resolved.
Posting on their Twitter handle, the pro-opposition
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights confirmed the release of Mr Biti.
“Our rapid reaction system works effectively to limit &
combat violation of HRDs rights & after the quick intervention of our
lawyers, @BitiTendai & his aide Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo has just been
released with no charges preferred against them after being taken to two police
stations.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment