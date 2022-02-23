BITI MUST STAND TRIAL : HIGH COURT

Lawyer and opposition former MP Tendai Biti has lost his application to have his trial on assault charges against Ms Tatiana Alishima set aside and instead start a new trial before a different magistrate and with a new prosecutor.
Justice Chitapi at the High Court in Harare dealt with what
he described as a lengthy 34-page application to start the trial afresh after
matters arose over postponements, availability of lawyers and even Biti coming
into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.
In the end, Justice Chitapi ruled that the trial must
resume before Regional Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro at the point proceedings
were stayed to allow the High Court application, with no bar on Mr Michael Reza
prosecuting. Biti is free to use any legal representative of his choice,
including Mr Muchadehama who has been representing him through the trial so
far.
The trial follows a complaint by Ms Alishima of a confrontation
with Biti in and around Harare Magistrates Court complex after court
proceedings. Herald
