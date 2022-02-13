BACK TO SCHOOL FOR FORM ONE PUPILS

THE opening of schools comes into full swing today when Form One classes join the rest of the learners, with teachers also expected to resume their normal duties.
Schools opened for the First Term of the year last Monday,
but Form One classes had not opened as the learners were still securing
secondary school places.
The separate opening day for Form One classes was caused by
the delay in writing the 2021 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec)
Grade 7 exams due to Covid-19.
Grade 7 results only came out on February 4 and learners
used them to secure Form One places.
Following the release of Grade 7 results, the Primary and
Secondary Education Ministry gave parents and guardians a week to prepare for
today’s opening day.
The transition of the Form One classes is expected to
coincide with normalcy returning to the education sector after teachers’ unions
directed their members to return to work and give negotiations a chance.
Teachers had declared incapacitation, resulting in some not
reporting for duty last week.
Yesterday, Form One pupils that secured places at boarding
schools started going to their new schools, while some are expected to leave
today.
A Chronicle news crew observed some schools demanding that
the learners bring their own mattresses, something that never happened in the
past.
A parent with a child at George Silundika High School Mr
Nkululeko Moyo said it had been a hectic week for them, as they prepared for
their children’s return to school.
He said the school demanded that all learners bring new
mattresses as part of the Covid-19 mitigation measures.
“Our budgets were really affected. We were hoping to spend
at least US$700, but the list kept on growing and we ended up spending almost
US$1 000. We had to buy mattresses, something that we had not budgeted for. The
school said because of Covid-19, the learners cannot use old mattresses,” said
Mr Moyo.
“We are confident that the children will learn unlike what
was happening last week. Even officials at George Silundika High School assured
us that teachers are there and everything is in order. Hopefully, there won’t
be any hurdles. In two weeks, we will be going for orientation at the school
and that’s when we will see for ourselves the state of affairs.”
Another parent with a child at Solusi Adventist High School
Mr Makhosi Ngwenya said the delay in reopening schools gave him enough room to
prepare for his child’s transition to secondary level.
“It was difficult, but we managed to be ready mainly
because the holiday was long and we managed to work on our budget. We are happy
that there is normal learning at Solusi High School. We expect that our
children will learn because a lot of time has already been lost,” said Mr
Ngwenya.
Mrs Phumulo Ngwenya, who has a child at Empandeni High
School, said she secured a Form One place for her daughter last Monday.
She said she had been gradually preparing for schools’
opening.
“We used the online application system and the responses
were delayed as we were still waiting for results. So, when the Grade 7 results
were released, we secured a place for her. And being a parent knowing that you
are preparing for your child to go to school, you would have done one or two
things,” she said.
“But the good thing is that the school included uniforms in
its list so we didn’t have to run around when schools opened. It wasn’t that
difficult, but, of course, we faced some challenges as there is nothing easy at
the moment.”
Mrs Ngwenya said parents made a lot of sacrifices and they
hope their children will not encounter any setbacks.
Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) last Friday said it
was in talks with Government so that suspended teachers are not subjected to
disciplinary measures.
The hugely followed teachers’ union urged members to return
to work.
“Thus, we plead with members, in particular those within
school environs or are within reach, to give our learners a chance to go back
to school and commence lessons as soon as practically possible,” read the Zimta
statement.
On Tuesday last week, Government announced a 20 percent
review of civil servants’ salaries and starting next month the workers will
each get US$100 converted from their Zimbabwe dollar pay.
Government has also resolved to pay school fees for up to
three teachers’ children to the maximum of 20 000 per child.
In making the salary adjustments, Finance and Economic
Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said Government remains committed
to improving civil servants’ salaries as the economy improves. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment