ANOTHER ZIM FOOTBALLER KILLED IN SA

FORMER Dynamos youth player, Donald Malajila, was shot dead in a suspected robbery case in South Africa on Saturday.

Donald, who is young brother to former Warriors star Cuthbert Malajila, was killed in Cape Town.

Cuthbert confirmed the developments to H-Metro.

H-Metro sent a condolence message reading “sorry for your loss” to the former Warriors star who responded by saying, “Thank you.”

Cuthbert is yet to respond to other questions sent to him by this publication.

According to reports, Donald left home on Saturday and did not return.

A search was launched the following day and they found his car parked on the roadside but he was not in the car.

A report of a missing person was lodged with the police.

The police then notified Donald’s friend, who had reported to the police, on Monday that they had found a dead body.

His body was identified in a mortuary on Monday.

Donald’s death came barely a week after former Warriors left back Charles Yohane was shot dead in a carjacking incident in the same country. H Metro