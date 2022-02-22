ANOTHER ZIM FOOTBALLER KILLED IN SA

FORMER Dynamos youth player, Donald Malajila, was shot dead in a suspected robbery case in South Africa on Saturday.
Donald, who is young brother to former Warriors star
Cuthbert Malajila, was killed in Cape Town.
Cuthbert confirmed the developments to H-Metro.
H-Metro sent a condolence message reading “sorry for your
loss” to the former Warriors star who responded by saying, “Thank you.”
Cuthbert is yet to respond to other questions sent to him
by this publication.
According to reports, Donald left home on Saturday and did
not return.
A search was launched the following day and they found his
car parked on the roadside but he was not in the car.
A report of a missing person was lodged with the police.
The police then
notified Donald’s friend, who had reported to the police, on Monday that they
had found a dead body.
His body was identified in a mortuary on Monday.
Donald’s death came barely a week after former Warriors
left back Charles Yohane was shot dead in a carjacking incident in the same
country. H Metro
