5 000 NEW VOTERS IN BYO : ZEC

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has revealed that over 5 000 people registered to vote in Bulawayo since the mobile voter registration blitz was launched early this month.

Zec Bulawayo provincial elections officer Innocent Ncube, however, said the number could change after an ongoing audit.

“Around 5 000 people have registered to vote in Bulawayo since February. We are expecting the figures to change as people are fond of registering twice or thrice. Once the machine picks up double registrants, the figures might change,” Ncube said.

He said Zec Bulawayo province had not yet looked into demographics to find out whether the new voter registrants were youth or adults.

The on-going biometric voter registration blitz (BVR) has been marred by voter apathy with some aspiring voters having been turned away due to lack of documentation.

Zec has set up 2 700 registration centres throughout the country for the current blitz running from last week until February 28. Another phase will run from April 10 to 30.