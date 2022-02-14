14 LOSE US$20K IN PYRAMID SCAM

At least 14 people have been duped of nearly US$20 000 in a scam in which they contributed US$10 every day with the promise of getting a Honda Fit Hybrid, holidays and other prizes and benefits.
The elaborate scheme, dubbed the Econet Youth Promotion
Programme, had people who presented themselves as officials from Econet,
including someone claiming to be secretary to founder and executive chairman Mr
Strive Masiyiwa.
They allegedly had Econet paraphernalia and branded
vehicles, although they had no connection with the company. As a bait, the
victims initially got US$100 each as capital to start a business or boost an
existing one. Thereafter, they were expected to pay US$60 every week until they
reached an agreed amount and then they would choose a vehicle of their choice.
Part of the package that victims were promised in addition
included $2 500 cash, a $1 000 grocery voucher, holiday and hotel accommodation
worth US$500 and a free contract line. The scam started sometime in August 2021
and people were paying up to around January this year before the inevitable
crash. One of the linchpins in the scheme, Tinos Mudema, has since appeared
before Kariba magistrate Mr Tapiwa Banda facing 14 counts of fraud. Prosecutor
Miss Caren Musiiwa alleged that Mudema of 2339 Nyamhunga 1 Township in Kariba
made misrepresentations to the 14 people, leading them to each lose between
US$1 100 and US$1 200.
Those who lost money included Lawrence Mavhunga, Learnmore
Zhira, Blessing Kamudambo, Nickson Mudzimba, Richard Chirimuhanzi, Mafios
Mangirazi, Tinashe Magarangoma, Mike Chamonyonga, Forward Mheremhere, Lazarus
Adam, Crispen Stima, Revinuss Musizandare, Robert Sibanda and Ngonidzashe Chido.
The team held a feast at Luna Lodges in Kariba on November
10 last year where a woman was introduced as Mr Masiyiwa’s secretary and
addressed them saying the last payment would be made on December 18.
They would then receive their full benefits on December 22.
However, things came to a head when Mudema, who was the
face of the scheme, started giving excuses as delays built up, leading to the
matter being reported to the police.
Mudema was arrested and his accomplices have not yet been
accounted for. Herald
