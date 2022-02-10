10 SEATS FOR YOUTHS IN PARLY : ED



PRESIDENT Mnangagwa said constitutional provisions have been made to allocate 10 proportional seats for young people since they constitute the majority of the country’s population.

This follows the constitutional amendments proposed by the Government that will culminate in the scrapping of the concept of running mates in Presidential elections and the extension of the women’s quota system by another 10 years after the 2023 elections.

Addressing multitudes of Zanu-PF supporters during a Presidential Star Rally at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe ahead of the March 26 National Assembly and local authorities by-elections yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the youths were the future of the country.

Multitudes of Zanu-PF supporters greet President Mnangagwa (right) at a Presidential Star Rally at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe yesterday

“As Zanu-PF, we want our children, the youths to know how the country is governed and so have created 10 extra seats for the youths in Parliament.

We have created 10 extra seats so that they are in Parliament,” said President Mnangagwa amid cheers and ululations from party supporters.

He said he was called for a workshop in Victoria Falls by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde July Moyo who told him that women wanted their representation quota in local authorities increased as well.

“So the women stood and said there were few of them in local authorities. I said to them, so vote for women councillors. But they argued that in Parliament we have more women quotas and asked why they didn’t have such a privilege in local authorities.

So we agreed that each council will reserve 30 percent quota for women. So you can see how focused the Second Republic is. This Second Republic is a Zanu-PF Government,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic was being led by a focused and listening party that was pushing people oriented programmes.

“We are a listening Presidency, we are a listening party as we listen and find solutions for our people. We have programmes for the youths as you know that the future of the country lies in the hands of the youths.

The future of the country are the youths. So as the Second Republic we value the girl child, we value all the youths.

We have the Women’s Empowerment Bank for women. We are working on making a better future for the women and the youths,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF cherishes peace, love and unity for the development of the country.

“We are averse, we are against violence. Our DNA is peace and love and unity, we are not like those (opposition) who are saying that if they lose the 2023 Presidential election, they will resort to violence.

I laughed at that. Promising violence because you have lost. Democracy speaks of accepting the popular vote. So undemocratic to be violent against democracy. May I repeat, it’s undemocratic to be violent against democracy,” he said.

Added the President, “I heard one called (Tendai Biti) saying that when they get into power, they will reverse the successes of the land reform by giving back the land to white people.

“There is nothing like that, that will not happen. Nothing like that will happen.

If you are his relative go and advise him to brew beer so that the evil spirits that has visited him depart. The soil we have taken and we will never return it.”

President Mnangagwa said in spite of empty threats by the opposition leader, Zanu-PF will continue to focus on building the nation brick upon brick and stone upon stone.

“So we are here to talk and encourage each other to go and vote for Zanu-PF candidates in the National Assembly and council by-elections.

You tell those at home that I said voting is not a difficult task.

“For us to protect our legacy as a liberation party, let’s go and vote for Zanu-PF. It is the only party that keeps and maintains the people’s legacy,” he said.

President Mnangagwa explained that the Second Republic had raised US$460 million for the revival of Ziscosteel, adding that Kwekwe and Redcliff will also be revived for the benefit of locals and the country at large. Sunday Mail