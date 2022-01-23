ZIVHU : I AM NOT CONTESTING

FORMER Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu yesterday said he would not be contesting the March 26 by-elections as an independent candidate.

Zivhu was expelled from Zanu PF in June 2020 after he called for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

He told NewsDay yesterday that he was not contesting because he had promised Mnangagwa that he would not do so.

Zivhu claimed that he had been supporting Zanu PF for the past 22 years, hence it was difficult for him to renounce the ideologies of the ruling party even if he was expelled.

“I made a pledge to the President ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa) that I am not going to stand as an independent” he said.

“It is not true that I will contest as an independent. I am not even in Chivi, I am in Harare. I will not even go to Chivi. I will abide by my promise to ED and continue supporting him.

“I started working with Zanu PF and I have supported the party so much since 1995 through donations and pledges. I am a principled person. I have been preaching the Zanu PF ideology for over 22 years.”

Added Zivhu: “Now that I have a misunderstanding with my fellow comrades within the party, it does not mean that I should then renounce the same ideologies. I will continue supporting Zanu PF although I was fired. Take this as an example, there are some people who support Manchester United, but they have never been to England, nor do they have the cards from the team. Some support Dynamos, but have never been to Harare that is the nature of die-hard supporters. It’s in the blood.”

Zivhu served as a Zanu PF councillor from 2000 to 2017 before he won the Chivhu South parliamentary seat in the 2018 elections.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF stalwarts in Mashonaland East province at the weekend suffered defeats during the party’s primary elections ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

In Murewa South and Marondera Central constituencies, young politicians outsmarted traditional contestants.

In Marondera Central, educationist and politician Cleopas Kundiona was defeated by Ignatius Mateveke.

Kundiona is also a provincial executive member. In Murewa South, perennial contestants Josphat Tanga and Michael Chifamba were defeated by a youthful businessman.

In Marondera East, ex-top cop Jeremiah Chiwetu won resoundingly against six other contestants.

The primary elections in Marondera were, however, not short on controversy after Kundiona’s name was missing from the ballot papers and had to be added using a pen.

Violence erupted in some wards as Kundiona’s supporters accused party leaders of rigging on behalf of Mateveke.

Zanu PF officials in the province said they would not discuss the issue as the results would be announced in Harare at national level. Newsday